568 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.00.

NYSE SPGI opened at $414.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $399.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.44. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $342.60 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.