$573.41 Million in Sales Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) will post sales of $573.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $574.50 million and the lowest is $572.31 million. TTEC reported sales of $539.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. TTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTEC. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Shares of TTEC stock traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.18. The stock had a trading volume of 130,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,279. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. TTEC has a one year low of $68.83 and a one year high of $113.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in TTEC by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

