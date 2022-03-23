5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Given a C$4.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$4.00 price target on 5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.93.

Shares of VNP stock opened at C$2.24 on Tuesday. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$1.97 and a 52-week high of C$4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$197.86 million and a PE ratio of 46.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.50.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

