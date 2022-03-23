$60.78 Million in Sales Expected for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) will post sales of $60.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.32 million. Glaukos posted sales of $67.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year sales of $270.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.88 million to $270.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $306.15 million, with estimates ranging from $302.48 million to $310.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Glaukos.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GKOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,427,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 500,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,095,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,537,000 after buying an additional 109,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $98.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Glaukos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos (GKOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.