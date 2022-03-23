6,260 Shares in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SI. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 217.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.45.

SI traded down $6.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,890. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.65. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $80.78 and a 52-week high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

