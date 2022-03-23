6,850 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $23,365,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,615,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,973,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,145,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.02. 153,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,420. The company has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.11.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

TTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

