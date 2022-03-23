6,974 Shares in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,210.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 305,808 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,644,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,769,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,489,000 after buying an additional 99,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,205,000.

Shares of NUMV opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average is $36.94.

