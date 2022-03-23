$805.07 Million in Sales Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) to report sales of $805.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $808.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $798.59 million. II-VI posted sales of $783.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IIVI shares. B. Riley raised their price target on II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on II-VI from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, II-VI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.31.

Shares of IIVI traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.26. 22,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,637. II-VI has a 52-week low of $54.35 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.00.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $25,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,550 shares of company stock worth $601,770. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,576,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

