$9.10 EPS Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $9.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.47 to $9.55. Vail Resorts reported earnings of $6.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year earnings of $8.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $9.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $10.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.00.

NYSE:MTN traded down $6.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $256.94. 6,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,636. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $221.38 and a 12 month high of $376.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $1.91 dividend. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

