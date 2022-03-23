936 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 936 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $218.42 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.70 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

