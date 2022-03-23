A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.16

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.16 and last traded at $81.10, with a volume of 252088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of -0.50.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 51.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,195,344.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $36,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,497 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,138,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,224,000 after purchasing an additional 88,776 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,492,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 49,535 shares in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

