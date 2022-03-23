AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Trimmed by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 515,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,087,000 after purchasing an additional 39,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $160.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $283.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $160.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.10.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,746,846. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

