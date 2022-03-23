AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABCL. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.66. 24,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,559. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of -1.42.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 10,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Veronique Lecault acquired 230,789 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $1,998,632.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 260,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,033. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,081,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,852,000 after buying an additional 1,390,655 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 670,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after buying an additional 273,823 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 622.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 116,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,600,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

