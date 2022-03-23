Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.02 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.86 ($0.17). Approximately 125,198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 858,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.17).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.76.

About Abingdon Health

Abingdon Health Plc, a technology-enabled lateral flow diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostics worldwide. The company offers AbC-19 Rapid Test, a COVID-19 neutralizing antibody test; nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays; and Seralite, a rapid lateral flow test for the quantitative measurement of kappa and lambda immunoglobulin free light chains in serum.

