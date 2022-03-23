Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) PT Lowered to €11.70

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €16.50 ($18.13) to €11.70 ($12.86) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ANIOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Acerinox from €20.00 ($21.98) to €20.25 ($22.25) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.65.

OTCMKTS:ANIOY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.65. Acerinox has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

