Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Boosted by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Activision Blizzard worth $27,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Boston Partners boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 593.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,536 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,799 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,651 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $154,780,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 56.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,694,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,679 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.17. 164,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,464,511. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

