adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €290.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($318.68) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($291.21) price target on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($373.63) price target on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($329.67) price target on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($318.68) price target on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($329.67) price target on adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €304.44 ($334.55).

ADS stock opened at €216.65 ($238.08) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €227.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €256.34. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($179.84) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($220.89).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

