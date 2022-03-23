ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect ADMA Biologics to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $313.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 59,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

