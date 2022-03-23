Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,262 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.3% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $43.55 on Wednesday, reaching $422.90. 13,948,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,062,055. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.94 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $475.73 and its 200-day moving average is $568.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,346 shares of company stock valued at $9,865,572 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.17.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

