Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $530.00 Price Target at Barclays

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ADBE. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.09.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $466.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $569.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe has a 1 year low of $407.94 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,346 shares of company stock valued at $9,865,572. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. American Trust bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

