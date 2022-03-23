Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adocia SAS is a biotechnology company which is engaged in the development of insulin therapy. The Company develops a BioChaperone platform used for therapeutic protein delivery in regenerative medicine and chronic disease. Adocia SAS is based in Lyon, France. “

ADOCY opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80. Adocia has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. The company's proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins.

