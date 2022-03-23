Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Increased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,072 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,996 shares of company stock worth $19,651,602 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a $148.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.26.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $114.78 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.94. The firm has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

