AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $70,000 Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 610 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKS stock opened at $109.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $996,333.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,685 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,654 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. Stephens decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Gordon Haskett downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $156.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.56.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

