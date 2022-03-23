AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 37.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,466,000 after purchasing an additional 897,298 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 21.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after acquiring an additional 745,157 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3,631.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,201,000 after acquiring an additional 704,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 24.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,068,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,168,000 after acquiring an additional 401,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after acquiring an additional 342,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $85.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.24 and a 200-day moving average of $84.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $192.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

