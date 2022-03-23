AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,150,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,079,971,000 after buying an additional 517,226 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,268,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,084,000 after buying an additional 855,424 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,137,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,798,000 after buying an additional 642,308 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,500,000 after buying an additional 1,054,561 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,750,000 after buying an additional 2,045,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $162.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.07. The company has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.48 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

