AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.29 Million in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 40,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ciena by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,915,000 after acquiring an additional 267,539 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 345,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 18,127 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ciena by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,831,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,079,000 after acquiring an additional 146,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $189,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $141,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,274,970 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average is $62.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

