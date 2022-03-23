AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VONE. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,388.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $206.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $179.96 and a 52 week high of $220.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.49.

