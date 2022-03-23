AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 41,759 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

NYSEARCA PMAY opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.04. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $30.68.

