Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Acquires 502 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $50,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.86.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.09. 19,648,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,307,722. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $210.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.17.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

