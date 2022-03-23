Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Buys Shares of 253,339 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 253,339 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,241,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Autodesk as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,701 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $187,896,000 after purchasing an additional 198,583 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $941,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Griffin Securities cut their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Argus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $7.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,430. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.29 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 97.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

