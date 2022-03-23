Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $34,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.22. 196,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,979,217. The firm has a market cap of $227.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.18 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.14.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

