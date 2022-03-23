Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Grows Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned about 0.22% of Avery Dennison worth $39,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,701,000 after purchasing an additional 382,261 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 976.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,032,000 after purchasing an additional 148,977 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 775,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,617,000 after acquiring an additional 119,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 52.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,073,000 after purchasing an additional 110,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 30.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 381,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89,003 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded down $4.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,870. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $156.51 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.57 and its 200 day moving average is $203.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

