Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Has $207.60 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,283 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.7% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Broadcom worth $207,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $607.63. The stock had a trading volume of 29,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $565.66. The firm has a market cap of $248.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

