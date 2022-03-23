Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Purchases 578 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,063,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,924,000 after buying an additional 33,920 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 31,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth $200,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 83,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DSGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

Shares of DSGX stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.58. 10,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,995. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.94. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $91.39. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.78 and a beta of 1.07.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

