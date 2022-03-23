Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.
A number of brokerages have commented on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of AFMD opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47. Affimed has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $11.74.
About Affimed
Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.
