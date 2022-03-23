Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,554 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,206,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,006 shares of company stock worth $3,244,765 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.99. 36,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,956. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

