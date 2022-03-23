African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) Stock Price Down 7.4%

African Gold Group, Inc. (CVE:AGG – Get Rating) fell 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 223,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 220,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82.

About African Gold Group (CVE:AGG)

African Gold Group, Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the project located in the prolific Birimian Greenstone belt in Southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

