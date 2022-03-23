Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 36,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 268,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Linker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CL opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day moving average is $78.58.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

