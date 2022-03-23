Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Rating) traded up 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92.

Get Agent Information Software alerts:

About Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS)

Agent Information Software, Inc engages in the provision of software products and services used to create, manage, publish and access information content via the Internet. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agent Information Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agent Information Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.