Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.85 Per Share

Analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.85) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.63). Agios Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($7.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.61) to ($5.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($7.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.96) to ($5.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGIO. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.96. 4,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,939. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.14. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.