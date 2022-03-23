Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives $54.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,376,000 after buying an additional 599,992 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,827,000 after buying an additional 82,832 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,537,000 after purchasing an additional 324,292 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,268,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after buying an additional 167,687 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,080,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,856,000 after purchasing an additional 46,878 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.14. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

