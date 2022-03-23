Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ADC. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.25 and its 200-day moving average is $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $75.95.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,322,000 after purchasing an additional 615,858 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,762,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,379,000 after purchasing an additional 155,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Agree Realty by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,861,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,457,000 after purchasing an additional 276,279 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,210,000 after purchasing an additional 581,884 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Agree Realty by 18.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,142,000 after purchasing an additional 290,358 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

