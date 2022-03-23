Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 20 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $381,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.1% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $1,215.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 718.98 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,056.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,326.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $858.99 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,757.00.

In other MercadoLibre news, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

