Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $33,000 in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 57.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 33,781 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 92,288.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 469.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,493,000 after buying an additional 199,605 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 13.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHCT. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 203.49%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

