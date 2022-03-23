Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $39,000 in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Exact Sciences by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $215,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day moving average is $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $140.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences (Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.