Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter valued at $355,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 795,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,344,000 after purchasing an additional 77,893 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $37.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

