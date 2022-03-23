Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $111.93 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.81.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

