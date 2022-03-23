Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 980,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,677,000 after acquiring an additional 181,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after purchasing an additional 153,254 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 118,182 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 107,741 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 244,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 65,916 shares during the period.

Shares of PHO opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.95. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

