Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Air China in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Air China alerts:

Shares of AIRYY opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. Air China has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.