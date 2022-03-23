Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akerna Corp. is a regulatory compliance technology company primarily in the cannabis space. The company offer MJ Platform(R) and Leaf Data Systems(R) platforms which provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products from seed to product to shelf to customer through the complete supply chain. Akerna Corp., formerly known as MTech Acquisition Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Akerna from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.45.

KERN stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Akerna has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.49.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.49). Akerna had a negative net margin of 143.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Akerna will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akerna by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Akerna by 28.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

